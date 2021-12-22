Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $69.23

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.23, but opened at $67.00. Zai Lab shares last traded at $66.67, with a volume of 418 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,026,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

