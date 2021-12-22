Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Hold

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Shares of TLRY opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 473.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

