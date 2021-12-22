Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

SEAC stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.71.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 767,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.