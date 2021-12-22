Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.72. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -5.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

