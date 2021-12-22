Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to “Hold”

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

