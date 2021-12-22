Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Hold

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 916,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 90,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

