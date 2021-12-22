Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATDRY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from 630.00 to 598.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.