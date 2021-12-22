Zacks Investment Research Lowers VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Sell

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VEON. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. VEON has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, analysts expect that VEON will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $53,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

