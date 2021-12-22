Zacks Investment Research Lowers Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Hold

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

PGEN opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $820.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 253,700 shares valued at $1,193,608. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Security LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 156,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,055 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

