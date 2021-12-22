Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.22.

NYSE ELS opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after buying an additional 121,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after buying an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

