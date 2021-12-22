Zacks: Brokerages Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $631.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to announce sales of $631.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $578.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 21.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

