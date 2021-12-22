Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Equities analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $425.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.70 million and the lowest is $425.14 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $430.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

In related news, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 141,779 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after buying an additional 39,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aaron’s by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.