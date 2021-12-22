Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 138,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,708. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,553,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

