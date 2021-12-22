Zacks: Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

MongoDB stock traded up $12.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $551.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,854. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.98.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,223 shares of company stock valued at $35,073,196 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,542,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

