Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,839 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

