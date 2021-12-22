Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce sales of $7.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.51 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $30.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

