Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Announce -$1.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($1.39). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,755 shares of company stock worth $83,045. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of URGN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,399. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.23. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

