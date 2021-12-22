Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.88. 138,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

