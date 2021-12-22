Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.65. 250,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

