Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce $160.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.62 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $158.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $662.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 539,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,150. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

