Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report $93.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.10 million. Points International posted sales of $56.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $347.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $350.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $412.75 million, with estimates ranging from $412.70 million to $412.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

PCOM stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.54 million, a P/E ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. Points International has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.