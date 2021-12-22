Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 8,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,284. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.45.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
