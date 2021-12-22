Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 8,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,284. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.45.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

