Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Post $0.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 106,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 251.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,499 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 267.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

