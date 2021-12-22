Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.98. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

