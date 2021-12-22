Zacks: Analysts Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $3.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.66. 1,045,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $92.20 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

