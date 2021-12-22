Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

SUNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 31,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,257. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

