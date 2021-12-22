Zacks: Analysts Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will report $30.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $135.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $135.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.20 million, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $181.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

KRUS stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 76,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $710.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

