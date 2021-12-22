Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Announce -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($1.15). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

BEAM traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 345,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

