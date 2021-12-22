Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $485,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,309 shares of company stock worth $1,607,360 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.74. 2,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $75.59 and a one year high of $99.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

