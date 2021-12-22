Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $11.68 on Friday. Weber has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

