Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

