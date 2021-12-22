Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,321,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,326. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.