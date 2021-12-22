Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $634.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to post $634.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.60 million and the lowest is $630.00 million. Envista posted sales of $732.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

NVST traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.48. 14,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,719. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. Envista has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,321 shares of company stock worth $56,338. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

