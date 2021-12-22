Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Million

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post sales of $21.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.89 million and the highest is $21.95 million. eGain reported sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $89.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $104.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eGain by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in eGain by 218.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in eGain by 104.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in eGain by 125.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 79,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,520 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.11 million, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

