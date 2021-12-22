Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

