Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) Insider Nicholas Bolton Purchases 3,020,000 Shares

Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) insider Nicholas Bolton purchased 3,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$151,000.00 ($107,092.20).

Yowie Group Company Profile

Yowie Group Limited, a brand licensing company, develops and sells consumer products worldwide. Its product portfolio comprises gummy, bites, and surprise-inside the egg. The company owns intellectual property rights to supply Yowie branded chocolate confectionery products, as well as develops Yowie digital platform and Yowie branded licensed consumer products.

