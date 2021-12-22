YF Link 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $215,969.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $222.57 or 0.00454283 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $11.46 million and $215,969.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00209396 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

