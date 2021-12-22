Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 1,228,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after acquiring an additional 299,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

