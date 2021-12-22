Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 11,768 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 1,228,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

