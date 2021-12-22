Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 11,768 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 1,228,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
