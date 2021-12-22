Xylem Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

XYL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

XYL stock opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.67. Xylem has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.