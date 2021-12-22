Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.