Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 69.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XBC. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.13.

Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

