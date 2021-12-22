Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $279,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

