XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider John Yogi Spence Purchases 4,000 Shares

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

