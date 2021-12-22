WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Update

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of WW stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.59. WW International has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. WW International’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WW International in the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WW International by 130.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

