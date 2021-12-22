WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Update

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.
Shares of WW stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.59. WW International has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $41.13.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WW International in the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WW International by 130.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
