Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,895.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,747.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

