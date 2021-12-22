Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

