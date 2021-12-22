Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 87.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,751 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $4,769,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $1,531,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $94.97 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

