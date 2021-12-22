WOWswap Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $71,954.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $9.88 or 0.00020022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.59 or 0.08174872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,364.61 or 1.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00072416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.