Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,600,725 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WK opened at $134.67 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

